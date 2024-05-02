One Day In July LLC Purchases 1,124 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

One Day In July LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,348,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,334,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,524,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.54. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $315.11 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.