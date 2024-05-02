WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered WELL Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.13.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
