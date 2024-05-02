Mizuho Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $530.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $525.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.83.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $514.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $543.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.88. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $756,176,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after buying an additional 220,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,273,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.