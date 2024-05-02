Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 232.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of RPID stock opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

