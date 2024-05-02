Robert W. Baird Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $135.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.90.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.6 %

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

ALV stock opened at $120.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $125.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,264,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,961,000 after purchasing an additional 459,147 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

