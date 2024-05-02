Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.