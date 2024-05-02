ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.81. 1,972,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,875. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.33.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

