PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,507,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 284,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

