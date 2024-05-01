Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 37 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Shares of MOH opened at $342.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

