Brighton Jones LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after acquiring an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after purchasing an additional 50,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.52.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.