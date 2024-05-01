MONECO Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,279,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

