MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.75. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

