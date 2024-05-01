Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Price Performance

Shares of FMAY stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a market cap of $551.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

