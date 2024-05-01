Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 355 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

