Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 238.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

