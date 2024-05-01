Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

