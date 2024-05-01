Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,748 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after buying an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

