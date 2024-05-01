Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 7,852 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

