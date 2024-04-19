The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $405.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $403.11 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $419.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

