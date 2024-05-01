Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,793,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 268,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,792. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

