Beck Bode LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after buying an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,939,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,396,000 after buying an additional 486,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $1,627,051.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,080,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 992,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

