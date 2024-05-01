Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 181,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $54.68.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

