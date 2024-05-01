MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. 3,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.94 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

