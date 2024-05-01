Savant Capital LLC Has $9.69 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,481 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $478.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

