Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,025 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 52,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 321,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.