1,037 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 569,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,251 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total transaction of $474,448.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,631.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.35. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.17 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

