Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,128 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 125,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

