Beck Bode LLC Acquires Shares of 13,503 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 288.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ONE Gas by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

