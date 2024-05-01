Beck Bode LLC Sells 25,409 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,409 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE HUM traded up $7.61 on Wednesday, hitting $309.70. 325,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,498. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

