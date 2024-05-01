Savant Capital LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 897,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after buying an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

