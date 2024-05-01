Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,534,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,838,000 after buying an additional 23,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,249,000 after buying an additional 27,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,059,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,226,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,189,000 after buying an additional 84,321 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. 3,024,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

