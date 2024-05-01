Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $118.82. 26,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
