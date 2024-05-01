Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $118.82. 26,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,225. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

View Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.