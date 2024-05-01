1,917 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,408. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $246.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

