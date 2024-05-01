Savant Capital LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,204,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $524.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

