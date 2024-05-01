MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $366.31. 221,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,023. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.25 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.56 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

