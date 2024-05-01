Beck Bode LLC Invests $281,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nutanix by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,038.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 93,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.29. 162,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,528. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. William Blair upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

