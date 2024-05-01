Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Barclays by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Barclays by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 1,663,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,786,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.39). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

