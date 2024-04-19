Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.62. The company has a market cap of $498.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.43.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

