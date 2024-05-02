Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Select Water Solutions Price Performance
NYSE WTTR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. Select Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.65.
Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on WTTR
About Select Water Solutions
Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
Read More
