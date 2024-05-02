Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.14.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
