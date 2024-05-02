Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Up 6.1% in April

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $14.14.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

