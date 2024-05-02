Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the March 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 882,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $94.75 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $244.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

