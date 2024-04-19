Zacks Research Comments on The AES Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for AES in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AES. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

AES opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

