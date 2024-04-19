SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. SAB Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.