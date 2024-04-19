Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

SIEB opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.