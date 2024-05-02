Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after acquiring an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Canadian Solar by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,575,683 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,330,000 after acquiring an additional 213,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 67.7% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

