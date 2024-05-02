First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Director Lynn Terwoerds Purchases 2,417 Shares

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Terwoerds bought 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $24,991.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,415.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lynn Terwoerds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Lynn Terwoerds acquired 99 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $1,555.29.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

