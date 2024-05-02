Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $382,763.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Flex by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Flex by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. Flex has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

