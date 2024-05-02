Robert W. Baird Cuts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $22.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 125,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.