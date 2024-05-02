Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $202.36 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75,038 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $87,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.