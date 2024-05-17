Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

PBH opened at C$92.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$88.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.92. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 161.14%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.